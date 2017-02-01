 
 

Area News

S.D. lawmakers could scrap voter-backed ethics rules

PIERRE (AP) -- South Dakota legislators are set to dismantle new ethics regulations that voters imposed on them less than three months ago, a brazen test of whether elected officials or their constituents should have the final say.
   City hears updates from Event Center, People’s Transit

   Pyle House Museum receives historic preservation grant

   Local foundation to offer free planning seminar

   Second 2017 legislative coffee set for Saturday

   UWHR officers on deck...

   Enthusiasm at Dakota Oyate Challenge ...

Obituaries

   Aletha Tillman, 95, of Huron

   Gladys M. Gjernes, 87, of Chelsea

   Donald Richard Williams, 101, of Pierre

   Evelyn “Laurayne” Frankfurth, 79, of Iroquois

   Marian L. West, 85, of Redfield

   Ferne I. Walker, 100, of Wessington Springs

Sports

Blackhawks earn win against Ethan

FORESTBURG ― The Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawks moved to 9-3 Monday in boys' basketball action, defeating the Ethan Rustlers 77-49 and putting the Rustlers at 1-12.
The Blackhawks' Trevor Olson led a squad of three double-digit men with a game-best 20 points. Wyatt Feistner dropped in ...more

   Top-ranked Ethan handles No. 2 Lady Blackhawks

   Middle School basketball

   Lower Brule boys, Omaha Nation girls win DOC titles

   N.D. teams dominate at Lee Wolf Invitational: Clark-Willow Lake seventh; Huron eighth

   Huron boys ink win against Harrisburg

   Dakota Oyate Challenge

Community

HHS Speech & Debate team places sixth in tourney

The Huron Speech & Debate Team traveled to the Yankton Lewis & Clark Speech & Debate Tournament on Jan. 27-28. Overall, Huron finished sixth out of 20 teams at the tournament. First place went to Aberdeen Central, second to Watertown, and third to SF Roosevelt. ...more

   The Great Kindness Challenge ...

   Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years of cookies

    Go Red for your Heart Cooking Class

   Rally at the Rink! Huron Hockey Association plans annual event Feb. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bergman Arena

   Got fines? Huron Public Library accepts payment of fines on line

   Huron DAV begins fundraiser for van: Send donations for van to Dakotaland FCU

