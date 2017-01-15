 
 

A different route to keeping the community safe

HURON, When was the last time spectators in a courtroom applauded when the judge's first question to a defendant was answered?
It happens once a week in Huron.
Obviously, these are not typical court appearances.
Since August 2015, men and women convicted of felony drug ...more

   Big & Rich first concert announced for 2017 State Fair

   125 years and counting - American Bank and Trust marks anniversary

   Huron man earns PGA award

   Daugaard: Amazon to begin collecting taxes in state

   S.D. State Fair Foundation inches closer to Nordby Hall goal

   James River Royal Family KIDS Camp changes lives: Assistant director speaks at Beadle County Republican Women luncheon

Obituaries

   Keith Edward Henderson, 93, of Aberdeen, formerly of Selby

   Marllys A. Cermak, 86, of Highmore

   Alan Hawks, 79, of Sioux Falls

   Patrick M. Fleming, 55, of Huron

   Paul E. Messmer 81, of Wessington Springs

   John W. Keller, 82, of Huron

Sports

Area teams open play in 281 Conference Tournament

WOLSEY -- In Friday's opening game of the 281 Conference girls' basketball tournament, top-ranked Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Lady Blackhawks showed their mettle in a strong 73-15 win over the Iroquois Lady Chiefs. The undefeated Lady Blackhawks now stand at 8-0 for the season, and Iroquois moves ...more

   Tigers fall short against Brookings in ESD match

   Oahe rallies to get past All-Stars in OT

   Hamlin records win against C-WL

   Fernholz earns national honor with Rustlers

   Area basketball roundup

   Second-half surge lifts Lady Govs past Huron

Community

Dakotaland Community Insurance boosts local kids camp

Dakotaland Community Insurance and the MAX Insurance Company pooled resources to show support for building better communities and provide for area youth with a $150 donation to the James River Royal Family Kids Camp. "It is a pleasure to do business with insurance carriers that take ...more

   Huron Public Library issues “Scratch and Read” challenge

   HHS Speech & Debate team ranks second

   Children’s activities begin this week

   HRMC Foundation elects new officers, members

   Super Kids of the Month for December

   Horizon Health standing with the United Way...

