Businesswoman brings permanent makeup option to Huron area: Grand opening for studio set for Jan. 2

HURON -- For the last few years, permanent makeup has been taking the cosmetic arena by storm, and now, thanks to businesswoman Bonnie Baxter, it will be readily available in the Huron area. Mug Shots "Permanent Makeup by Bonnie" will have it's Grand Opening debut Monday, ...more

   A young fan, workin' the shirt ...

   Open Bible church moves to new site

   Holidays Revisited - My Favorite Christmas Memory

   2016 Shop with a Cop holiday event

   Adding to her duties ...

   CVB's 2016 Griswold Holiday House winner ...

Obituaries

   Edward Herman Dickol, 90, of West Brandywine, Pa.

   Francis Emile Turner, 90, of Carthage

   Paul A. Ford, 50, of Huron

   Emmanuel J. Waldner, 81, of Silver Lake Colony in rural Clark

   Leola M. Rahm, 95, of Aberdeen and formerly of Turton

   Thomas E. Allen, 91, of Huron

Sports

Boys teams take court for Huron Holiday Classic

HURON -- The second and final day of the Huron Holiday Classic was set aside for 10 top boys' teams, who took the Huron Arena court. Local teams James Valley Christian, Hitchcock-Tulare and Miller all emerged with wins at this year's classic.

Faulkton Area ...more

   Chiefs fade in Swiftel Classic game

   Girls’ teams rule Day 1 of the 2016 Huron Holiday Classic

   Selland selected as top prep female athlete

   Huron Holiday Classic begins today: 11 games slated to be held at Huron Arena over two days

   Back on the ice

   Area basketball

Community

S.D.F.U. ‘Esteemed Educator’ award

HURON -- When it comes to providing opportunities for McCook county youth, the 2016 recipient of the S.D. Farmers Union Minnie Lovinger Esteemed Educator Award, Tracy Chase, doesn't say ‘no.' 
She said ‘yes' when the High School Agriculture Education Instructor, Terry Rieckman, asked the science ...more

   HEC-HAAC Christmas tree winners named

   More HEC-HAAC Christmas tree winners

   HRMC contributes $4K to Salvation Army

   Pizza with the Principal for kindergarteners

   Realtors for Kids donates to Salvation Army

   Huron Middle School holds Spelling Bee

