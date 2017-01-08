 
 

State’s first and only rescue dog makes a difference

RAPID CITY (AP) -- He makes it look so effortless, bounding over a makeshift rubble pile of wooden crates, plywood and tires, searching feverishly, tail wagging like crazy. He's trained to do something very serious, but he doesn't know that.
To him, it's the ultimate ...more

   Engine drops from B-52 bomber in rural N.D.

   Krueger, Vega back in court for motions hearings

   City receives CDBG funding for wastewater improvements

   Healthcare, cabinet nominees and more

   Cruelty case may have been ... roadkill?

   City; JRWDD receive state water board grants

Obituaries

   Miriam Camus Hauge, 92, of Huron

   Nancy Lee Mead, age 77, of Huron

   Victor J. “Vic” DesLauriers, 88, Doland

   Leo Zapp, age 88, Carthage

   Gary Tschetter, age 64, of Rapid City and formerly of Huron

   Peggy L. Lindblad-Mueller, age 88, of Huron, and formerly of Wolsey

Sports

Tigers avenge loss against Brookings with victory

HURON, With less than one second left in the game, the Tigers' Clay Korkow dropped a three-pointer to tie the game at 57 in boys' basketball action. That pretty much tells you what the game was like as both the Huron Tigers and the Brookings ...more

   Bobcats rally past Huron in 2OT

   Sully Buttes sweeps JVC

   Tigers finish seventh in Brookings

   Oahe blanks All-Stars

   Lady Blackhawks defeat Warner

   Huron wrestlers ralley to edge Lynx in ESD match

Community

Children’s activities begin this week

HURON -- Children's librarian Glenda Maxted is excited about new programming starting this week at the Huron Public Library.
"We have programs for children from birth through fifth grade," said Maxted, who recently joined the library staff. "Our new program is Giggles, Jiggles and Wiggles ...more

   HRMC Foundation elects new officers, members

   Super Kids of the Month for December

   Horizon Health standing with the United Way...

   Preppin’ for the weekend...

   Pizza with the Principal

   Immanuel Lutheran youth help young, elderly at Christmas

