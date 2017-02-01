PIERRE (AP) -- South Dakota legislators are set to dismantle new ethics regulations that voters imposed on them less than three months ago, a brazen test of whether elected officials or their constituents should have the final say.
The ethics crackdown is one of several...more
FORESTBURG ― The Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawks moved to 9-3 Monday in boys' basketball action, defeating the Ethan Rustlers 77-49 and putting the Rustlers at 1-12.
The Blackhawks' Trevor Olson led a squad of three double-digit men with a game-best 20 points. Wyatt Feistner dropped in...more
The Huron Speech & Debate Team traveled to the Yankton Lewis & Clark Speech & Debate Tournament on Jan. 27-28. Overall, Huron finished sixth out of 20 teams at the tournament. First place went to Aberdeen Central, second to Watertown, and third to SF Roosevelt....more