ABERDEEN (AP) -- The man who once ran South Dakota's scandal-ridden investment-for-visa program was sentenced Wednesday to probation and a fine after reaching an agreement with prosecutors in the high-profile financial misconduct case.

Joop Bollen, 53, pleaded guilty to one of five felony counts and ...more



Darian Ogunjemilusi of Wolsey-Wessington High School signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play football for the Northern State University Wolves. Ogunjemilusi has earned All-Conference football honors in the 281 Conference and was a member of the All-State football team for the past three years. ...more



The glow of Grace Church's 2016 Christmas pageant shines brightly, beyond the holiday itself.

Many at Grace attribute this to the good works of Sarah Rubish, an English teacher at Huron High School, who has led the pageant for 14 years.

Sarah was raised here ...more



