Former head of state’s visa program gets probation, fine

ABERDEEN (AP) -- The man who once ran South Dakota's scandal-ridden investment-for-visa program was sentenced Wednesday to probation and a fine after reaching an agreement with prosecutors in the high-profile financial misconduct case.
Joop Bollen, 53, pleaded guilty to one of five felony counts and ...more

   Ethics repeal approved by Senate, on way to Governor’s desk

   Transgender locker room bill withdrawn

   Commission continues to work on CAFO guidelines

   Second 2017 legislative coffee set for Saturday

   YWCA receives grant for Summer Day Camp

   S.D. lawmakers could scrap voter-backed ethics rules

Obituaries

   Gary Allen Luxton, 66, of Frankfort

   Cara J. Senn, 41, of Seneca

   Dorathy Jean Paul, 86, of Huron

   Ferne I. Walker,100 of Wessington Springs

   Aletha Tillman, 95, of Huron

   Gladys M. Gjernes, 87, of Chelsea

Sports

From a Warbird to a Wolf ...

Darian Ogunjemilusi of Wolsey-Wessington High School signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play football for the Northern State University Wolves. Ogunjemilusi has earned All-Conference football honors in the 281 Conference and was a member of the All-State football team for the past three years. ...more

   Area basketball roundup

   Tigers position for playoff push

   Mitchell edges Huron girls

   Warbirds ink win against De Smet

   Hitchcock-Tulare earns win against JVC in 281 matchup

   Tigers rally to defeat Mitchell

Community

A light that shines through the year

The glow of Grace Church's 2016 Christmas pageant shines brightly, beyond the holiday itself.
Many at Grace attribute this to the good works of Sarah Rubish, an English teacher at Huron High School, who has led the pageant for 14 years.
Sarah was raised here ...more

   Serving as Legislative Page

   JVCS Geography Bee finalist

   February fun at Huron Public Library

   HHS Speech & Debate team places sixth in tourney

   The Great Kindness Challenge ...

   Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years of cookies

