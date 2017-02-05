 
 

49 Third St. SE, PO Box 1278, Huron, SD 57350 • Ph: 605-352-6401 • Fax: 605-353-7457
E-EDITION LAST UPDATED:
Current E-Edition
Forgot Password?
News
Shoppe
Search
ContactUs
TalkBack
Subscribe
Information
E-Edition

Area News Obituaries Sports Community Photos Home 


Area News

Ethanol industry faces uncertain future

HURON -- Although cabinet nominees from major oil-producing states are not fans of ethanol, President Trump has voiced his support and that gives Dana Lewis a measure of comfort.
Still, in just five years the renewable fuels standard set by Congress in 2005 will expire, ...more

   First Beadle County drug court sets first graduation for Feb. 16

   Former head of state’s visa program gets probation, fine

   Ethics repeal approved by Senate, on way to Governor’s desk

   Transgender locker room bill withdrawn

   Commission continues to work on CAFO guidelines

   Second 2017 legislative coffee set for Saturday

View Additional Articles...

Obituaries

   Linda “Spook” Van Vleet, 57, of Redfield

   Bonnie May Cranston, 88, of Fair Oaks, Calif.

   Theresa “Terri” Hasecuster, 47, of Greenville, Ga.

   Bonnie May Cranston, 88, of Fair Oaks, Calif.

   Gary Allen Luxton, 66, of Frankfort

   Cara J. Senn, 41, of Seneca

View Additional Articles...

Sports

Huron gymnasts finish seventh at ESD meet

YANKTON -- With a seventh-place finish in the Eastern South Dakota Conference meet on Thursday, the Huron gymnastics team missed its opportunity to qualify to compete in the team competition at the Class AA State Meet.
Watertown won the ESD title with a score of ...more

   Governors defeat Huron wrestlers

   Wessington Springs wins against Lady Warbirds

   From a Warbird to a Wolf ...

   Area basketball roundup

   Tigers position for playoff push

   Mitchell edges Huron girls

View Additional Articles...

Community

Kindernook Preschool ‘Hibernation Day’

Students at Kindernook Preschool have been busy learning about various animals and their adaptations for cold weather. A "Beary" fun culmination to the study was a special "Hibernation Day." Students were invited to wear their pajamas and bring a furry friend to class. "Going on ...more

   A light that shines through the year

   Serving as Legislative Page

   JVCS Geography Bee finalist

   February fun at Huron Public Library

   HHS Speech & Debate team places sixth in tourney

   The Great Kindness Challenge ...

View Additional Articles...

Featured Businesses  

Hot Topics  

Video News

You May Also Like

Gun Control
NDN Player

Stateline Videos
AP College Football






Google Web Search


Shoppe Hide

Trending Now Hide

Follow Us... Hide





 
 

Copyright 2017 News Media Corporation

News    Classifieds    Shoppe    Search    ContactUs    TalkBack    Subscribe    Information    E-Edition    Business Portal
Close Do not show again.