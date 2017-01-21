HURON, A late night fire in a west side Huron apartment complex heavily damaged one unit and sent some smoke into adjacent ones.

There were no injuries.

Volunteer Fire Chief Howard Alter said firefighters were called to 477 Lincoln Avenue Southwest shortly after 10 p.m. ...more



View Additional Articles...



HURON -- The first game of the 281 Conference boys' basketball tourney saw the undefeated Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds go to 8-0 and triumph over the James Valley Christian Vikings 59-45. The Vikings now stand at 4-5 for their season.

The first period saw both defensive teams ...more



View Additional Articles...



Meteorologist Brian Karstens from Keloland TV was a guest speaker Tuesday in the fifth-grade classroom at James Valley Christian School.

Fifth-grade students have recently finished a unit on weather. Karstens brought a presentation about severe weather to help round out their weather education. The students ...more



View Additional Articles...



Featured Businesses