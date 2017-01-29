 
 

Auto dealer nominated for national award

HURON -- While much of the midwest digs out of the latest winter offering from Mother Nature, one South Dakota native will be recognized in a far more temperate setting.
Mitchell native John Iverson, operations director of the auto dealerships that bear his name in ...more

   Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd to Play the SD State Fair

   President Trump signs orders to advance pipelines

   Connecting Cultures: Food, laughter and faith shared at gathering Saturday night

   All about the railroad ....

   Bus trip to Capitol for AARP Lobby Day cancelled due to storm

   School Board congratulates HMS students named to All-State Band: Four students named to auditioned honor

Obituaries

   John Arland, 60, of Miller

   Dorothy Mae Carter, 92, of Redfield

   Victoria Wiebe, 55, of Yale

   Barbara Wilkens, 87, of Madison and formerly of Huron

   Helen Marie Dufek, 88, of Huron and formerly of Geddes

   Janice F. Nelson, 77, of Huron

Sports

Dakota Oyate Challenge tournaments begin today

HURON -- The Lower Brule boys and the Omaha Nation girls will be looking to defend their titles starting Thursday, when the Dakota Oyate Challenge Basketball Tournaments begin at Huron Arena.
It will be the 29th annual installment of the boys' event and the ...more

   Area basketball roundup

   No. 5-ranked Cobblers cruise to win against Huron

   Area basketball

   Stevens defeats Tigers in rescheduled game

   Huron wrestlers win title in Chamberlain

   All-Stars record win against Sioux Center

Community

VTMH celebrates employee anniversaries

On Jan. 24, residents and staff at Violet Tschetter Memorial Home celebrated the five-year anniversary of Susan Stahl and Becky Downey.
PHOTO CONTRIBUTED ...more

   Employee of the Month...

   15th annual Diamonds & Denim planned: Annual Gala & Auction Jan. 28 at Plains Ballroom

   HRMC Community Hospice plans Valentine’s Day fundraiser: Rainbow Flower Shop and Country Classics in Redfield to provide carnations and fudge

   Five generations gather together

   South Dakota Farm Bureau scholarships available

   An up close look at weather reporting

