Area News

Connecting Cultures: Food, laughter and faith shared at gathering Saturday night

HURON -- The first Connecting Cultures ministry support event was held Saturday night at the Huron Campus Center, with a table heaped with Karen, Hispanic and American fare, games and laughter.
Throughout the evening different singing groups from the various churches sang popular Christian songs ...more

   Snow Alert in effect

   Snow Alert in effect

   All about the railroad ....

   Bus trip to Capitol for AARP Lobby Day cancelled due to storm

   School Board congratulates HMS students named to All-State Band: Four students named to auditioned honor

   Seeking a safer landing

Obituaries

   Larry J. Swindler, 69, of Orange City, Iowa

   Thomas E. Allen, 91 of Huron

   Steve Haines, 70, of De Smet

   Helen Marie Dufek, 88, of Huron, formerly of Geddes

   Carrera Hall, 23, of Spearfish

   Lyle “Dean” Waddington, 101, of Redfield

Sports

Heading for the net

The Huron All-Stars mini-mites hosted Brookings for several games on Saturday at Bergman Arena.
PHOTOS CONTRIBUTED ...more

   Stevens defeats Tigers in rescheduled game

   Huron wrestlers win title in Chamberlain

   All-Stars record win against Sioux Center

   Area basketball

   Middle School basketball

   Wrestling results

Community

15th annual Diamonds & Denim planned: Annual Gala & Auction Jan. 28 at Plains Ballroom

Holy Trinity Catholic School is hosting its 15th annual Diamonds & Denim Gala and Auction at the Plains Ballroom on Saturday, Jan. 28.
The Diamonds & Denim Gala & Auction began in 2002 through the efforts of a group of parents at Holy Trinity Catholic ...more

   HRMC Community Hospice plans Valentine’s Day fundraiser: Rainbow Flower Shop and Country Classics in Redfield to provide carnations and fudge

   Five generations gather together

   South Dakota Farm Bureau scholarships available

   An up close look at weather reporting

   You’re never too old for hockey fun ...

   American Legion plans Mid-Winter conference:Event set Feb. 10-12 at Cedar Shores in Oacoma

